Food Supplies From Russia Delivered To Armenians In Azerbaijan's Karabakh Along Aghdam-Khankendi Road (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Food supplies
sent from Russia for the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's
Karabakh was delivered along the Agdam-Khankendi road, Azerbaijan
Red Crescent Society said, Trend reports.
Earlier this morning the truck with food supplies from the
Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian residents of Karabakh
has set off from Aghdam to Khankendi.
On September 9, at Russia's initiative of, in accordance with
the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with
food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to
deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.
However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the
separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.
