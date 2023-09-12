Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by 32 cents to $95.84 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $77.78 per barrel, down by 46 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by 38 cents compared to the previprice and reached $92.02 per barrel on September 11.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 12.