Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The price of
Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by 33 cents on September 11 and
amounted to $96.73 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the
country's oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by 32 cents to $95.84
per barrel.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$77.78 per barrel, down by 46 cents as compared to the previous
price.
Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in
the North Sea, decreased by 38 cents compared to the previprice
and reached $92.02 per barrel on September 11.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on September 12.
