Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 269,760

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and September 12, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 4,568 tanks (+8 over the past day), 8,778 armored fighting vehicles (+11), 5,872 artillery systems (+33), 764 multiple launch rocket systems (+4), 515 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+3), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 8,413 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+43), 19 warships/boats, 4,645 unmanned aerial vehicles (+17), 881 special equipment units (+4). A total of 1,455 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

A reminder that, in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian missile, artillery and unmanned aerial vehicle units have hit 12 enemy artillery systems.