Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 75 Times, Six Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 11, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 75 times, having fired 386 projectiles.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy launched 75 attacks, having fired 386 projectiles with mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS),” Prokudin wrote.
Fourteen Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.
Russian attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. An infrastructure object, administrative building, outpatient clinic premises and educational institution were hit in the Kherson district.
Following Russian attacks, six civilians were reported injured.
