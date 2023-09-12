Le Kil: Killer Brand Valuation $50M+ Is Working With Forbes Fortune 500 Investor Firms Whose Raised Over $10B.

Hollywood, California Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

Under the umbrella of newly formed multi-media company Le Kil the lifestyle' brand will house Music, Fashion, TV, AI, Tech, Film, Art, Beauty, Luxury, Wellness/Fitness, Philanthropy, Food & Beverage . The brand Intellectual Property (IP) has been valued in excess of $50M+. Le Kil is working with several Forbes Fortune 500 investment firms that raised over $10B in equity & debt capital. The firms will provide counsel with an emphasis and foon strategy, advisory, growth, operations, business planning & financial analysis.

Key assets of Le Kil includes exclusive intellectual property (IP) , master rights ownership of over 100+ killer tracks (in all genres) from Ikill`s discography/catalogue of songs previously placed in commercials x adverts. Additional integral components of the new venture will include the `lifestyle` tv series which debuted during the covid pandemic in over (30) countries spanning the globe reaching millions, a slate of documentaries & films, the world`s first genderless clothing line, AI powered music label, celebrity styling division $TYLE 101 , an audio/video production outfit, and branded content /partnership deals with associated & affiliated major iconic brands.

Le Kil global competencies will include content distribution, celebrity styling, consumer goods, cross partnerships + endorsements, collaboration x customization, catalogue acquisitions, communications relations, consultancy/representation & core creative services (pr, marketing, advertising, publishing, branding, a&r, image, production, development & networking). "Ikill Orion is one of the most dedicated, exciting versatile artists & new emerging brands of today. I`m thrilled to have the opportunity to experience and watch his success" Tim Sabean (President of Sabean Media former SVP of Howard Stern brand) the most successful and first billion dollar brand in broadcast media history.

Year 1 will foon building the brand throughout media/entertainment sectors concentrating on Music, TV, AI, Tech, Film. Year 2 & 3 will explore expansion into global lifestyle industries Art, Beauty, Fashion, Wellness/Fitness, Food & Beverage (Le Kil Gourmet) .The food & beverage division will be spearheaded + curated by Le Kil VP International Japanese creative Hitomi Okuno, who as a cuisine connoisseur, culinary chef tasty treats & delicacy eats has graced the lips of moguls Elon Musk, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, superstars Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg.

Year 4-5 of Le Kil will shift gears focusing on the transformative spaces of Mentorship, Investments, Philanthropy, Charities, Franchising, Real Estate (Fashion Houses) positioning itself as a creative force to be reckoned with and a household brand name. Le Kil is looking to both partner/collaborate with creatives, artists, influencers, celebrities, tastemakers, brokers, producers, directors, visionaries, developers, innovators, disruptors, strategists, technologists, agents, advisors, managers, labels, networks, platforms, brands, sponsors, consultants and worldwide leaders.

"It has been interesting to watch Ikill Orion & the emergence of his brand. His personal transformational journey leadsto where he is today, with an exciting multiple vertical media model" says Deborah McGargle (Corporate Finance Lawyer, UK.) The `Pop Provocateur' Ikill Orion has been featured on MTV, BBC Radio, Prime Video, (UK) Music Week, Reuters, Fox, MTV Japan, Sky TV, IMDB, Vevo, Time Warner and in Billboard Magazine (2X). He has worked with icon Jay-Z and platinum super-producer Nile Rodgers (David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran) and has partnered with and been cast by major brands such as Burberry, Apple, Google, Amazon, Chevy, MTV, Provocouture TV+ Ikill Orion & Burberry for Global AD campaigns.

Out & In stores everywhere Ikill Orion new smash single "Like Paradise" feat. Dahlia Heart is (Now Streaming) For Your GRAMMY Consideration Discography . Celebrating HipHop 50th! The dance club hip pop love song was mastered by Platinum Engineer Stuart Hawkes (Lorde, Amy Winehouse, Disclosure, Coldplay, M.I.A, Charlie XCX). Ikill`s long awaited highly anticipated album "Y O U N G L O R D" is set to drop Q1`24. "At Le Kil we are rebels with a cause and our mission + vision is to bring change through transformation, letall collaborate be the co-creator of your destiny its the power of now" shouts the Orion star.

Le Kil will tag tandem and work in conjunction with Sony Music in-house designers. The team has created album covers, photography, biographies, artwork, posters, billboards, videos, teasers, logos, trailers, apps, electronic press kits, digital assets, pop up installations, capsule collections, branded content + merchandise for major artists Beyonce, Travis Scott, & high end premium brands Kanye West/YEEZY, Rihanna Savage X Fenty, Pharrell Williams Billionaire Boys Club, & one off collaborations with Victoria Secret.

Ikill & team Orion has developed an unscripted lifestyle/culture TV series `Le Kil` that mesh music, fashion, art, luxury, food and the world of pop ... Ikill as creator, host, & executive producer of the TV show Pre-Season 1 Trailer . Season 1 will be co-hosted by celebrities featuring rising stars, icons, & major brands. The disruptive program r(e)volve around style and transformation for post MTV Hip- Hop Tik Tok Gen - Z. The killer stylist has performed his magic and mojo on high profile celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kendall + Kylie, Harry Styles, One Direction, Lionel Richie, Beck, Jeff Goldbloom, Angela Bassett, Miranda Lambert, DJ Destructo & Garcelle Beauvais to name drop a few.

Le Kil is in talks with Sony, Universal, Warner with regards to (Licensing, Marketing x Distribution) Bondit Media Capital/ B8 (Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BET, MTV, STARZ, HBO, Discovery+, Paramount, Viacom) for network TV /Film deals and CAA, UTA, ICM, WME (The world`s biggest Celebrity Talent Agencies) for representation and global opportunities. Filming for both ikill's documentary 'Le Kil: Makings of a Killer Brand' x Season 1 of his lifestyle / culture tv series with celebrity co-hosts 'Le Kil' is set to begin shooting early 2024 in Hollywood, New York, London & in Paris during spring Fashion Week.