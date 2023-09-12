Iican: Shaping The Future Of Wellness And Beauty Education In India

Pune, Maharashtra Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

In the rapidly evolving landscape of wellness and beauty education in India, one institute stands out as a beacon of excellence and innovation. The Indian Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics, and Nutrition (IICAN), a premier institute dedicated to the beauty and wellness industry, has carved a niche for itself by offering high-quality education and training to both medical professionals and non-medical enthusiasts.

“It's time to put behind the past and look forward to what the future has in store for us” is the philosophy IICAN experts stand by Just like past years, I2CAN is releasing their predictions and trends for the upcoming year. They are confident that there will be an exciting year for the aesthetics industry in India, as we move past the pandemic and get our lives back on track. As non-invasive treatments increase in popularity, the demand for aesthetic treatment is growing rapidly to improve the physical appearance and treatment of skin disorders. Non-invasive aesthetic procedures will continue to gain more popularity in 2023.” With its expertise and knowledge, IICAN is all geared up to set its impact in the beauty and wellness industry.

Setting the Standard

IICAN has earned numerprestigicertifications, including ISO, IAF, and IAO. However, its most recent achievement is worth highlighting-the institute has been certified as a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Skill India affiliated training institute. This recognition underscores IICAN's commitment to providing industry-relevant training and preparing students for successful careers in the beauty and wellness sector.

About IICAN

IICAN is a premier wellness and beauty institute in Pune offering a wide range of courses, including advanced beauty and hair designing, cosmetology, trichology, aesthetics, scientific weight management, and nutrition. With a student-focused approach, IICAN enables learners to study at their own pace while earning valuable skills in the process.

Vision and Mission: To create world-class skills in the field of wellness and beauty, designing excellent courses, delivering them professionally, making courses affordable, and generating opportunities for students.

Their Philosophy: They support students every step of the way, from quality courses to business training, job opportunities, and setting up their own businesses, creating lifelong relationships and guiding their growth throughout their journey.

Why Choose IICAN?



Unlimited Learning: Their courses offer unlimited training and self-paced learning.

Experienced & Certified Teachers: Their faculty provides industry experience and practical training.

Extensive Student Support: They offer free student support for 45 days after course completion. Job Placements & Clinic Setup: Their experienced team helps students find jobs or set up their own clinics.

A Faculty of Industry Experts

What sets IICAN apart is its exceptional faculty, composed of industry experts with extensive knowledge and experience. These instructors not only bring practical expertise but also stay ahead of industry trends, ensuring that students are well-prepared to face the challenges of a dynamic field. IICAN's commitment to staying current with the latest advancements in the wellness and beauty industry keeps its graduates at the forefront of their profession.

The Rise of Non-Invasive Aesthetics

As we enter 2023, the wellness and beauty industry in India is witnessing a surge in non-invasive aesthetic treatments. These procedures, characterized by their non-surgical and minimally invasive nature, have gained immense popularity among a diverse range of individuals. Treatments such as Botox, Body Sculpting, Lip Fillers, Skin Tightening, and Medical Facials like Micro needling have become the go-to options for those seeking rejuvenation without extensive downtime.

IICAN's Cutting-Edge Courses

IICAN offers a wide range of courses tailored to meet the demands of this evolving industry. Some of the top courses include:



Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Cosmetology (PGDCC): A comprehensive program for aspiring cosmetologists.

Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Diet (DCD): Focusing on the intersection of nutrition and wellness.

Certificate in Botox and Fillers (CBF): Specialized training in cosmetic injectables.

Certificate in Aesthetic Gynecology (CAE): A unique course addressing aesthetic concerns in women's health.

Certificate in Microblading and Micropigmentation (CMM): Covering advanced techniques in semi-permanent makeup. Certificate in BB Glow (CBGF): Exploring the art of radiant skin.

Your Path to Wellness and Beauty Awaits

IICAN's commitment to providing unlimited training, hands-on experience, and extensive student support sets it apart as a leader in wellness and beauty education. Whether you're a professional looking to enhance your skills or an aspiring beauty enthusiast, IICAN offers a gateway to a world of opportunities in the vibrant beauty and wellness industry.

For more information and to embark on your journey to success, visit the IICAN website

Contact Information