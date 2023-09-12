(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) --
2010 -- Yousif Al-Rubaiaan won the second place in the Formula-2 World Jet ski Championship finals held in Italy.
2012 -- Kuwait contributed USD three million to the Roll Back Malaria (RBM) Partnership, an international organization dedicated to the fight against disease.
2020 -- Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB) announced aprofit of KD 72.5 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year, an increase of KD 12.9 million from the previyear. (end)
