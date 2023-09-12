Kpc: Kuwait Oil Price Up 52 Cents To Usd 94.99 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 52 cents to USD 94.99 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 93.92 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global level, the price of the Brent crude went down by one cent to USD 90.64 per barrel as was the case the West Texas Intermediate, which decreased by 22 cents to USD 87.29 pb. (end)
km.gta
MENAFN12092023000071011013ID1107050363
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.