New corridor deal in G-20 summit increases geopolitical opposition

(MENAFN) The deal among a set of nations at the G-20 summit on a new corridor that is going to link the Indo-Pacific area with the Middle East as well as Europe increased the geopolitical opposition that is going to be witnessed between many transportation corridors ran by China as well as additional powers.



The rivalry and fight for power between China as well as the United States in numerous aspects, specifically in technology, trade as well as local activity, has been increasing lately.



Whereas stresses among Beijing as well as Washington are escalating with their declarations on Taiwan, the mutual actions conducted by both nations in many areas are causing stresses to be even more noticeable.



The US carries on its attempts to improve association and partnership relations with nations in the area to make a balance on China's expanding power in the Asia-Pacific.



Dominion disagreements in the South China Sea, which mostly develop into stresses between the riparian nations, are taking other nations in the zone nearer to the US because of China's increasing military attendance and domineering stance in the area.

