Libya's authority asks allies, aid factions to offer aid to areas struck by floods

(MENAFN) Libya's highest authority on Monday asked the allies as well as global aid factions to offer aid to the zones that were struck by floods in the eastern region.



"We are certain that international solidarity will have positive effect in rebuilding the area and its recovery from such a natural disaster," a declaration by the Libyan Presidential Council stated.



It commended the Libyan residents to stick to "the safety instructions and warnings" released by related authorities to beat the fatal disaster as well.



The authorities placed in eastern Libya anticipated that hundreds were murdered as well as thousands of others were missing following the floods struck the area.



a Libyan news agency quoted Ossama Hamad, the chief of the parliament-appointed administration, as declaring in a meeting that over 2,000 people were pronounced dead in the eastern town of Derna, also saying that whole housing buildings were removed following they were wiped out by the floods.



Early on Monday, the chief of Libya’s Tripoli-based unity administration, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, stated all regions open to the hurricane and floods as “disaster zones.”

MENAFN12092023000045015839ID1107050329