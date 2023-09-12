Construction Equipment Market Worth $194.7 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

According to Off-Highway research, in 2023, it is expected that there will be broadly based growth in equipment sales, and the Indian market is predicted to increase by 10%. Several proposals for infrastructure investment drive this growth. One of the key factors influencing the demand for construction equipment is the increasing demand for compact construction equipment. The JCB and Tata Hitachi, the executives in India's compact construction equipment market, cater to this demand. In 2022, these manufacturers were top suppliers of compact construction equipment in India and catered to the 50% demand.

Also, India construction equipment sales forecasts for most equipment have been revised downwards, except for the backhoe loader, whose sales remain unchanged and are predicted to showcase a positive outlook with a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. In addition, sales forecasts for other niche products, such as skid steer loaders and telescopic handlers, have been revised slightly upwards. They will create ample opportunities for the overall growth of the construction equipment market. The positive outlook of the Asia construction equipment market is attributed to the key investments by the key manufacturers in new product launches and expansion of their production plants in Asia which helps the company such as SANY Group, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group, and Liu Gong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., to serve the demand in the domestic market.

In 2020, at the ministry level, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) has updated the standards with the requirements of on-board diagnostics (OBD), particle number (PN), and real-world portable emission measurement system (PEMS) testing to ensure severity. It has announced the implementation date as the end of 2022 in Emission Control Technical Requirements of Non-Road Diesel Mobile Machinery. Those requirements are consistent with the world's most stringent standards-the European Stage V non-road emission standard-designed to force manufacturers to include diesel particulate filters in their equipment and improve compliance. To promote the off-road emission control regulations in China, they are adopting several strategies, like adopting new energy off-road equipment in Tianjin & Beijing in their existing low-emission zones. Another strategy is providing incentives to accelerate the adoption of new energy equipment, which is the most widely adopted approach, as financial measures are provided for purchasing zero-emission equipment. Such practices to pilot the sales of zero-emission equipment would drive the demand for alternate fuel technology in construction equipment and offer an opportunity for manufacturers in the Asian region.



Key Market Players:

The construction equipment companies are such as Caterpillar (US), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (China), and Deere & Company (US). These companies have strong distribution networks at the global level. These companies have adopted comprehensive expansion strategies and undertaken collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to gain traction in the growing construction equipment market.

Recent Developments:



In June 2023, Caterpillar Inc. launched the new Cat 995 Wheel Loader, which increased to 19% more than the previmodel. Also, it will deliver up to 13% lower hourly fuel consumption and offer an additional 8% efficiency gain.

In June 2022, Komatsu Ltd. and Cummins Inc. collaborated on developing zero-emission haulage equipment. Building on the legacy of diesel engine partnership across varimining and construction equipment. This collaboration with Cummins Inc. helps the company to provide zero-emission solutions for its global customers.

In March 2023, Deere & Company unveiled the new 85 P-Tier and 510 P-Tier current generation excavator models at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas, US.

In June 2022, Deere & Company and Wacker Neuson collaborated on developing < 5 metric tons of excavators designed and manufactured by Wacker Neuson. Also, Deere & Company will develop and manufacture 5-9-metric-ton excavators, incorporating designs from Wacker Neuson. Per the agreement, distribution, parts, service, and support will continue through the Deere & Company dealer network. In May 2023, Hitachi Construction Machinery invested in and formed a commercial partnership with aptpod, Inc. In the future, Hitachi Construction machines will use the high-speed IoT platform offered by Autopod to co-create real-time "digital twins*1" for construction sites and will design systems for remote control and autonomoperation of construction machines using the digital twins

