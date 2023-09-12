Vallourec Capital Markets Day

London (England), 12 September 2023 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium steel tubular solutions, will host its Capital Markets Day in London today at 12:30 local time / 13:30 CET. A webcast link will be available on Vallourec's website for those wishing to join virtually.

Key topics to be discussed during today's presentation include :



Vallourec 's position as a mission-critical supplier of complex steel tubular solutions supported by industry-leading R&D and world-class production facilities. During the day, stakeholders will have an opportunity to learn about the diverse markets Vallourec serves with its industry-leading solutions, and the premium prices it is able to access as a result.



The work that Vallourec's new management and Board of Directors is doing to ma ke Vallourec more profitable, more resilient, and more cash generative . Vallourec's management will detail the major steps taken already and those to be taken in the future to drive higher financial returns. In addition to the already-announced closure of European facilities, Vallourec management will detail a premiumization strategy in China and the next phase of transformation of its premier South American asset base.



M ulti-year tailwinds across Oil & Gas and New Energies markets that will drive robust demand for Vallourec's products and services. The nearly decade-long underinvestment in the global upstream oil & gas sector and the outlook for continued demand growth will drive meaningful demand for Vallourec's core business lines for the years to come. Meanwhile, Vallourec will also detail its significant ambitions in the New Energies sphere and unveil its vertical hydrogen storage concept to the investment community for the first time. Vallourec has set a target for its New Energies business to comprise 10-15% of Group EBITDA by 2030.

Vallourec aspires to be one of the most shareholder-friendly companies within its peer group, with cash distribution potentially start ing in 2025. The Group is dedicated to creating the circumstances for Vallourec to be able to distribute dividends potentially starting in 2025 and aspires to reach an 80% - 100% cash return ratio based on the Group's total cash generationa, in line with some of the highest payout ratios in the market. This assumes that Vallourec will have made substantial progress towards its goal of reaching zerodebt in 2025 at the latest. As an illustration, putting together the robust market outlook and the meaningful changes underway at Vallourec, management will present a simulation of the New Vallourec's midcycleb Group EBITDA, which would be approximately €850 million. Together with the Vallourec midcycle performance simulation assumptions detailed below, this would translate to total cash generation of €450 million.



Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer, declared:

“We are pleased to spend today reintroducing the New Vallourec to our shareholders, analysts and the broader financial community. Since I joined Vallourec in 2022, we have made significant progress towards our goals of delivering best-in-class profitability and cycle-proofing our business. Together, these will result in a recurring €230 millionc EBITDA uplift, but we are not finished. Today, we will detail the essential nature of our products and services, and why we are optimistic about the demand outlook for these now and years into the future. We remain committed to deleveraging our balance sheet towards zerodebt, and today, for the first time, we have indicated our aspiration to return a significant, peer-leading amount of our total cash generation to shareholders as we accomplish this goal, potentially starting in 2025.”

FULL YEAR 2023 OUTLOOK

As part of today's presentation, Vallourec reiterates its full-year outlook for 202 3 :



Group EBITDA is expected to range between €950 million and €1.1 billion . This includes the following key assumptions:



In themarket, Vallourec assumes sales volumes bottom in the third quarter as distributor inventories normalize. Market pricingd is assumed to decrease moderately from the Q2 level.

Second half iron ore production sold is expected to be approximately 3.6 million tonnes. The Platts 62% Fe CFR China Index is now assumed to be around $110 per tonne in the second half of 2023e.

T otal cash generation is expected to be positive in the second half of the year , excluding any potential benefit from asset sales. d ebt is expected to decline further in the second half of 2023 verthe second quarter 2023 level.



MINE AND FOREST MID-TERM ASSUMPTIONS

The Mine and Forest segment is expected to remain on its expected second half 2023 EBITDA trajectory of around €100 million per year for the near-term. In late 2024, Vallourec anticipates that the Phase 1 mine extension project will be finalized and will lead to an EBITDA increase for the Mine & Forest business of €20 – €25 million per year, assuming iron ore prices broadly consistent with today's levels. In 2027, Vallourec anticipates a more significant capital project, the Phase 2 mine extension, to be completed. This should lead to further incremental Mine & Forest EBITDA of €50 to €75 million per year. Total capital expenditures for both projects are expected to be less than €150 million and are expected to be spent over the next several years. Vallourec management is currently engaging with state and national regulators to obtain the required production and environmental permits for both extensions.

VALLOUREC MIDCYCLE PERFORMANCE SIMULATION ASSUMPTIONS

The midcycle simulated EBITDA would be approximately €850 million. This Group EBITDA would be comprised of Tubes EBITDA at €750 million, Mine and Forest EBITDA at €125 million, andHolding & Other costs of (€25) million. Assumed capital expenditures for the Group would amount to €175 million, including project capex for the Pau Brairon ore mine, financial cash out of €50 million and cash taxes of €175 million.

