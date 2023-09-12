Artificial Joints Market Size (Usd 31.8 Billion By 2032): Evolving Trends, Innovations, And Growth Factors

Artificial Joints Market

growth of the market is driven by several factors, such as the rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, joint degenerative disorders.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Artificial joints, commonly referred to as prosthetic joints or joint implants, are medical devices created to replace a human body joint that has been injured or undergoes degenerative changes. These tools are designed to act similarly to a natural joint, improving joint mobility, relieving pain, and regaining physical function. Artificial joints are typically used in orthopedic surgeries, such as joint replacement surgeries, to replace joints that have been severely damaged due to conditions such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, joint degeneration, or joint trauma.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Artificial Joints Market by Type (Cemented Artificial Joints and Non-cemented Artificial Joints), Application (Artificial Knee Joints, Artificial Hip Joints, and Others), Material (Ceramics, Alloy, and Others), and End User (Hospitals and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global artificial Joints industry was valued at USD 20.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

COVID-19 Scenario:

.The global artificial joints market had a negative impact during the pandemic owing to decrease in number of surgical procedures and cancelation of non-emergency surgeries during pandemic.

.However, the post-pandemic COVID-19 has had a setback in the recovery of the artificial joints market due to the increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures that were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

What are the factors driving the Artificial Joints Market?

The growth of the artificial joints market is driven by several factors, such as the rise in prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, joint degenerative disorders, and others, the increase in the number of geriatric populations, the high presence of market players, and rapid advancements in technology for the development of medical devices. However, the high cost associated with artificial joints and joint replacement surgeries is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high presence of artificial joint providers and the rise in initiative taken by the government to develop healthcare infrastructure are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Global Artificial Joints Companies -

.Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc.

.Smith And Nephew Plc

.Stryker Corporation.

.Johnson And Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

.Medtronic Plc

.Medacta International

.Exactech

.Microport Orthopedics Inc

.Conformis Inc.

Global Artificial Joints Market Segmentation:-

Based on type, the cemented artificial joints segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global artificial joints market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. due to the high presence of market players who manufacture cemented artificial joints. However, the non-cemented artificial joints segment is projected to manifest significant growth with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. due to the rise in the number of product launches and product approvals for non-cemented artificial joints.

Based on application, the artificial knee joints segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around half of the global artificial joints market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership stathroughout the forecast period. owing to a rise in the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis and knee replacement surgeries. However, the artificial hip joints segment would display the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the rising prevalence of hip osteoarthritis.

Based on material, the ceramics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global artificial joints market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period. owing to the high presence of market players who manufacture ceramic artificial joints. However, the alloy segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2032. owing to a rise in the number of product launches and product approvals for alloy artificial joints.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global artificial joints market revenue, and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the high presence of artificial joints manufacturers in North America and rising prevalence of orthopedic disease. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. owing to rising number of geriatric populations, as geriatric population is more susceptible to orthopedic diseases and increase in awareness among population regarding joint replacement surgeries. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Purchase the Report:

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022



About

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn