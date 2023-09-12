China's New Spy Post In Cuba Poses Nuclear Risks

This month, the Wall Street Journal reported that China and Cuba have together built a new intelligence-gathering training facility in Cuba, from where the two communist allies could potentially and will likely seek to interceptmilitary communications, tech industry secrets and maritime transmissions.

The Wall Street Journal report notes that China is trying to replicateglobal surveillance capabilities and that Cuba could play a crucial role in the scheme. Both China and thealready operate listening posts around the world as part of their signals intelligence (SIGINT) programs, which are known to eavesdrop on voice conversations, text messages, emails, location, signals and data transmissions.

The Wall Street Journal notes thatofficials announced in June that China had struck an agreement worth several billion dollars with Cuba to build a new military facility capable of electronic eavesdropping just a hundred miles from the southernstate of Florida.

The report also mentions thatofficials say China and Cuba already jointly run four eavesdropping stations on the island, with experts noting this is just the latest chapter in a long history of Cuba's involvement in helpingnear-peer adversaries' eavesdropping.

The Wall Street Journal says a Chinese listening post would have a clear mission: to eavesdrop on satellites, which convey much of the world's and US' military, diplomatic and commercial information.

The report says that satellite dishes on purported SIGINT facilities such as those run by China in Cuba can range from a single dish to over a dozen, allowing the station to target multiple satellites simultaneously.

The report points out that China primarily focuses on commercial eavesdropping, with enormamounts of technological communication going back and forth between Silicon Valley and other areas.