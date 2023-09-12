Russian-Held Elections Reveal Reality Of A Long War

But the way in which they were conducted – with hundreds of complaints and reports of irregularities – is telling, both about the state of the illegal occupation and about Russia's plans and expectations for the next stage of the war.

From a Russian perspective, the elections add supposed legitimacy to its claim that these four regions are now and forever Russian territory. But this claim rings hollow, even by Moscow's standards.

Apart from anything else, Russia doesn't even occupy significant portions of these regions. And, since their formal annexation in September 2022 – which is not even recognized by Russia's closest allies, including China and Iran – Russia has lost further territory.

And, while it may be progressing only slowly, Ukraine's counteroffensive has chipped away at both actual Russian control of territory and the sense that the annexed regions are beyond the reach of Ukraine's armed forces.

The state of the conflict in Ukraine according to the Institute for the Study of War, September 10, 2023. Map: Institute for the Study of War

The elections, as far as Moscow is concerned therefore, also are intended to convey a degree of normality. These four regions and their residents are to be seen apparently participating in Russia's political system.

This normalization, in turn, is important to justify the so-called“special military operation” – as the Kremlin prefers to call its illegal invasion of Ukraine – as a worthy cause in the defense of Russia.