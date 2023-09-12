Pharma Cco Market Is Poised To Grow At A Healthy Double-Digit Growth Rate By 2027

Contract commercial organization (CCO) provides commercial services to pharmaceutical firms in order to improve performance, minimize risk, and accelerate the delivery of healthcare innovation to patients. Strategic consulting, market access (including RWE and HEOR), pricing and reimbursement, medical affairs, regulatory and compliance, and other services (data and analytics, and marketing services - HCP engagement, patient engagement, promotional strategies) are some of the key services provided by CCOs.

Increasing demand for Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) fuel the Pharma market

Real-world data is information about a patient's health staand/or the delivery of health care that is routinely collected from a variety of sources, including electronic health records (EHRs), medical claims and billing data, observational studies, patient-reported outcomes (PROs), and patient-generated health data gathered from varimedical devices. Real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) are increasingly being used by regulatory agencies to monitor and evaluate the post-market safety of licensed medications. RWE supplements clinical trial data by offering insights into patient safety and efficacy data from their daily lives. It has the ability to influence approvals and speed medication development. Furthermore, payors utilize real-world data to make coverage decisions, negotiate prices, and engage in outcomes-based contracting.

HEOR data consists of observational data, price comparison data, and other forms of data that assess the economic effect of healthcare interventions, treatments, or conditions. Direct medical expenses such as drugs, hospital days, and tests are included, as are indirect costs such as unpaid help, days missed from work, and lower productivity, as well as intangible costs such as pain. It is increasingly being used to create evidence for reimbursement agencies and local healthcare payers on the usefulness of innovative therapies.

“......The utilization of RWE and HEOR is expected to expand further in the coming years as it addresses multiple issues such as product safety and risk concerns, cost justification of products, clinical trial designs, among others

-Marketing Director, Pharma Service Provider, U.S.

Consolidation of Clinical Research Organization (CRO) & Operations – A Significant Trend in the Pharma Market

Over the years, a number of CROs and companies have achieved synergies by adding commercialization/CRO services to their portfolios through acquisitions, which in turn have allowed them to offer an 'End-to-End' solution to their Pharma clients. For instance:

.In July 2023, Catalyst Clinical Research, a full-service oncology CRO acquired Genpro Research, a next-generation services and technology partner for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices industry with expertise in biometrics, medical writing, RWE, and AI-enabled automation product development

Competitive Landscape Analysis of The Pharma Market

Some of the key players operating in the market include EVERSANA, IQVIA, Certara, Indegene, Real Chemistry, Lucid Group, Syneos Health, Genesis Research, Fishawack Health, Cheors, Peregrine, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Pharma Market

Players operating in this market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching new services, acquiring related firms, and entering into collaborations to garner higher market share.

For instance,

?In Dec 2022, Red Nucleus, a premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, medical communications solutions, and market access and commercialization services exclusively for the life sciences industry acquired AlphaGroup, A scientific, medical affairs, and outcomes communication services company

?In May 2022, Genesis Research, a leading provider of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services, acquired Market Access Transformation (MAT), a leading provider of technology-enabled payer research platforms

Pharma Market is expected to gain traction in the coming years as a result of a shift toward value-based care, changing regulatory policies, the need to reduce healthcare burden, improve patient outcomes, and reduce costs, as well as aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by the players.