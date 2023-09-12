Lithium Carbonate Market Is Anticipated To Grow At Cagr Of 11.1% By 2030 X Herald

The market has recently reopened in select regions, including Europe and East Asia, although the demand for lithium carbonate has remained relatively subdued. Nonetheless, there is optimism on the horizon, with expectations that the market will regain its momentum by the second quarter of 2021.

From 2015 onwards, the lithium carbonate market exhibited impressive growth. However, this growth trajectory hit a roadblock in the latter half of 2019 due to an oversupply and weakened demand, which in turn led to a decline in market prices. Fortunately, the market is now showing signs of a revival, reaching a pivotal point in its lifecycle. As a result of these factors, the lithium carbonate market is expected to pick up pace during the middle phase of the forecast period.

The global lithium carbonate market is highly consolidated in nature. The big three of the market – SQM, Albemarle, and Livent (divested company from FMC) are key market players accounting for more than 70% of the global supply of lithium carbonate. The market has high entry barriers, owing to difficult access to lithium mines and the high cost of production.

Electrification of Transportation: A Pivotal Driver

One of the primary drivers behind the soaring demand for lithium carbonate is the global shift towards electrified transportation. Governments worldwide are enacting stringent emissions regulations and incentives to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This transition from internal combustion engines to EVs is spurring significant investments in lithium-ion batteries, where lithium carbonate plays a vital role.

Lithium-ion batteries offer the energy density, durability, and rechargeability required for modern electric vehicles. As automakers commit to ambitielectrification plans, they are increasingly relying on lithium carbonate to meet their battery production needs. This surge in demand is expected to be a major contributor to the market's robust growth in the coming years.

Renewable Energy Storage Solutions

In addition to the electrification of transportation, lithium carbonate is integral to the growth of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. These sources of energy are inherently intermittent, producing electricity when conditions are favorable but not necessarily when it is needed. Lithium-ion batteries provide a solution to this problem by storing excess renewable energy for use during periods of high demand or low energy production.

As nations aim to increase their reliance on clean and sustainable energy, the deployment of lithium-ion battery storage systems is on the rise. This trend is propelling the demand for lithium carbonate further, as it remains a critical component in the production of these energy storage solutions.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

The lithium carbonate market is not only growing in scale but also evolving in terms of technology and sustainability. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the performance and safety of lithium-ion batteries while reducing their environmental footprint. Advancements in battery chemistry, electrode materials, and recycling methods are all contributing to a more sustainable and efficient lithium carbonate market.

Lithium Carbonate Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the lithium carbonate market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of purity, grade, application, and key regions.



By Purity :



98.5% – 99.4%



99.5% – 99.8%

99.9%

By Grade :



High Purity



Battery

Pharmaceutical

By Application :



Li-ion batteries



Glass & Ceramics



Cement Manufacturing



Aluminum Production



Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Rest of the World

The electrification of transportation, expansion of renewable energy, and ongoing technological advancements are driving this upward trajectory. To harness the full potential of this market, stakeholders must continue to invest in sustainable practices, recycling initiatives, and innovation to ensure a responsible and resilient supply chain for lithium carbonate. As the world embraces cleaner and more efficient energy solutions, lithium carbonate will remain a vital component in the pursuit of a sustainable future.

