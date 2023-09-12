Rove Announces Its First Branded Residences Project In Dubai

Rove Home's debut in the city represents a significant milestone for the brand, with further growth planned in the coming years.

Introducing Rove Home Downtown, a dynamic and exciting development that brings Rove's energetic lifestyle proposition into the heart of Downtown Dubai in a partnership with IRTH





The project features 348 fully-furnished studios, one and two-bedroom apartments designed to embody Rove's unique look and feel, as well as an impressive list of amenities to keep residents engaged from dusk to dawn



Dubai, (XX September 2023): Rove Hotels, the quirky and fun-loving UAE-based brand, is pleased to announce that it's bringing its exciting residential concept, Rove Home, to Dubai, signifying an important step in the brand's journey. Its first project in the city, Rove Home Downtown is located within the Burj Khalifa District and merges Rove's vibrant spirit with an enviable location and a playlist of amenities to create a unique living proposition at the heart of Dubai.





The Project

Rove Home Downtown represents a significant milestone for the Rove brand, solidifying its stance in the residential property market and showcasing its commitment to offering practical, convenient, and comfortable living experiences. The project will offer thoughtfully designed fully-furnished studios, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments featuring contemporary finishes and state-of-the-art smart home features.

Key consultants on the project include architect Archcorp, landscape architect SCLA, interior design by Zebra, and art by Studio Feel to infuse this new development with the brand's unique look and feel and create captivating living spaces that blend aesthetics with functionality.



The building will feature one of the highest ratios of amenities to living space in the Downtown Dubai area, designed to keep residents engaged from dusk to dawn. Facilities will include an outdoor infinity pool and a lap pool, co-working spaces, basketball and padel courts, a jogging track, a Rove caf, a rooftop deck with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and more!



The Location



Rove Home Downtown will be situated at the heart of Downtown Dubai, steps away from major attractions such as Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera, surrounded by boutique shops, fine-dining restaurants, entertainment venues, and other essential amenities. The location is also well connected to the rest of the city, with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, DIFC and Al Khail Road.



'We are thrilled to announce our first Rove Home residences project in Dubai. This new flagship location at the heart of Downtown Dubai represents an important step for the Rove brand and our commitment to create lifestyle living experiences that are as unique as our hotels. remarked Paul Bridger, the COO of Rove Hotels.



Partnering with IRTH, a distinguished real estate investment and development company, has been integral in shaping the success of this project, and their collaborative approach and dedication to excellence have established them as a trusted partner in the industry.



Osman Celiker, Managing Director of IRTH commented“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Rove and have the opportunity to bring the unique Rove Home concept to Dubai for the first time. Together, we are dedicated to redefining contemporary living by offering spaces that not only reflect the latest trends in design and technology but also prioritize comfort and convenience.



Aggressive Expansion Plans



While Rove Home Downtown marks the company's first residential project in Dubai, Rove Hotels remains committed to exploring multiple opportunities for the future, taking the brand's signature lifestyle living concept into new destinations. The branded residential market has experienced significant growth, most of which has occurred in the upper luxury segment. With this announcement, Rove is poised to change the game regarding branded residential housing in the region by providing innovative living spaces for young professionals, creatives and digital nomads alike.