Turkmenistan Ups Natural Gas Production And Exports


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 12. Turkmenistan exceeded production figures for both production and export of natural gas from January through August of this year, Trend reports.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabof Ministers held on September 8, 2023.

According to him, during the specified period, Turkmenistan exceeded the plan for the extraction of natural and associated gas by 9.3 percent and the production of liquefied gas by 11.7 percent.

Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that in the first eight months of this year, the natural gas export plan was exceeded by 14.4 percent.

Meanwhile, as stated by Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern, Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon reserves are evaluated to be in excess of 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This includes over 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.

