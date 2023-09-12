Turkmenistan Ups Natural Gas Production And Exports

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 12. Turkmenistan exceeded production figures for both production and
export of natural gas from January through August of this year,
Trend reports.
This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Government of
Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabof
Ministers held on September 8, 2023.
According to him, during the specified period, Turkmenistan
exceeded the plan for the extraction of natural and associated gas
by 9.3 percent and the production of liquefied gas by 11.7
percent.
Furthermore, the Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that in the
first eight months of this year, the natural gas export plan was
exceeded by 14.4 percent.
Meanwhile, as stated by Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern,
Turkmenistan's hydrocarbon reserves are evaluated to be in excess
of 71 billion tons of oil equivalent. This includes over 20 billion
tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural
gas.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107050195
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.