Tuesday, 12 September 2023 07:52 GMT

Truck With Food Supplies From Russia For Armenians In Karabakh Sets Off Via Aghdam Road (Photo/Video)


9/12/2023 12:17:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. A truck with food supplies from the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian residents of Karabakh has set off from Aghdam to Khankendi, Trend reports.

On September 9, at Russia's initiative of, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.

MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107050194

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search