Truck With Food Supplies From Russia For Armenians In Karabakh Sets Off Via Aghdam Road (Photo/Video)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. A truck with
food supplies from the Russian Red Cross Society for the Armenian
residents of Karabakh has set off from Aghdam to Khankendi,
Trend reports.
On September 9, at Russia's initiative of, in accordance with
the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent
Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the
legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with
food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of
Azerbaijan.
In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to
deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.
However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the
separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.
MENAFN12092023000187011040ID1107050194
