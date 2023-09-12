European Commission To Hold Extended Meeting Of Grain Coordination Platform Sep 13

Miriam García Ferrer, spokeswoman for the European Commission on Agriculture and Trade, spoke of this today during a press briefing in Brussels, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

Participants have already met eight times, the spokesperson said, noting that the parties are looking for concrete solutions to increase the capacity of "solidarity lanes" to identify problems and consider ways to address them. Within the framework of the platform, the European Commission meets with Ukraine, Moldova and five neighboring countries to share statistical data and information on the import of varitypes of products that are the subject to protective measures, said the spokeswoman.

She noted that the European Commission is expanding the circle of member countries of the Coordination Platform. Last week, representatives of the Baltic states and Croatia also took part in its meeting, as it is about finding alternative ways to transport grain. Other EU countries that would like to help are also invited to this week's meeting.

Miriam García Ferrer recalled that last Wednesday, September 6, there was an exchange of views within the European Commission Collegium on solving the problem of Ukrainian grain exports to five neighboring EU countries, but no decision was made, so the European Commission continues to search for such a mutually acceptable solution.

From the kickoff of "solidarity lanes" to the end of July, 44 million tons of Ukrainian grain, sunflower seeds, and related products were transported from Ukraine. This demonstrates that there is no interruption (in Ukrainian exports - ed.), according to the spokesperson.

As reported, with the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the EU created so-called "solidarity lanes" on the borders with Ukraine for the transportation of Ukrainian food products, including grain, to world markets.

As a result of logistical issues, the increase in the flow of agricultural products from Ukraine caused complications on the markets of five neighboring countries: Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. The European Commission, after consultations, introduced temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports to the mentioned countries, expiring on September 15.