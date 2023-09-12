Russia Targeted Foreign Cargo Ship In Odesa Port On Aug 24 - British Intelligence

The UK government said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

The missiles, which included two Kalibr missiles fired from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, were successfully shot down by Ukraine's forces on August 24.

This attack followed U.S. government warnings that the Russian military may launch attacks against civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy, and President Putin's disregard for the lives of civilians and the interests of countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

"Putin is trying to win a war he will not win, and these attacks show just how desperate he is. In targeting cargo ships and Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia is hurting the rest of the world," British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said.