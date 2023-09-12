President's Office Praises Estonia's Leadership In Handling Seized Russian Assets

The relevant statement was made by the Office of the President of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The interlocutors noted Estonia's active efforts as part of the Core Group working on the establishment of a special tribunal intended to investigate Russia's crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Zhovkva expressed gratitude to the Estonian side for their leadership in the development of national legislation regarding the handling of seized Russian assets.

“We appreciate your leadership in the issue of using Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine. Estonia will be the first European state to introduce a legal mechanism to resolve this issue. You set an important example for others,” Zhovkva said.

In addition, Zhovkva briefed Sillaste-Elling on Ukraine's European integration progress. The Estonian side expressed hope for the European Council to approve the start of accession talks with Ukraine as soon as this year.

The parties also discussed joint events within the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, scheduled for late September 2023.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine