The 9th Annual Josie Music Awards is honored to announce they will present Deborah Allen with this year's Lifetime Career Achievement award during their award ceremony on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by a performance of her smash hit“Baby I Lied” to celebrate its 40th Year Anniversary.

Deborah Allen, an extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, performer, and producer, is one of those rare artists who forged her own path to success, building a world-class career in the process. Deborah's signature smash,“Baby I Lied” broke all barriers and confirmed the idea that an artist could have success in several formats with the same song, Country, Pop and Adult Contemporary, resulting in two Grammy nominations for the Delta-songstress. The hit singer's diverse radio success underscores the true measure of Deborah's influence in contemporary music. Songs like“I've Been Wrong Before,”“I Hurt for You,”“Rock Me,”“If You're Not Gonna Love Me,”“Wrong Side of Love,” and“Break These Chains” are just a few of the singles that made their way up the billboard charts during her career. With more than 2000 compositions written and published, Deborah's songs have been recorded by such notable artists as LeAnn Rimes, Brooks & Dunn, Patty Loveless, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Janie Fricke, John Conlee, Vern Gosdin, Joe Nichols, Isaac Hayes, Millie Jackson, Diana Ross, Sheena Easton, Fleetwood Mac, and many more. Additionally, her songs have been featured on several major motion picture soundtracks, such as Coyote Ugly, River Rat, Clinton and Nadine, as well as River Phoenix's final film, The Thing Called Love, throughout her phenomenal journey of hits and accomplishments. Deborah Allen's success has earned her Legendary staby remaining true to her artistic vision. From her discovery by Roy Orbison to her friendship with her songwriting mentor, Shel Silverstein, and her work with George Jones and Prince, Deborah creates art on her own terms. Expanding her talents into radio, TV, and film, the dynamic artist from Memphis keeps her sights set on new horizons, continuing to tour and amaze audiences around the world.

- BMI One Million Air-Play Awards:“Hurt Me Bad In A Real Good Way,”“Can I See You Tonight,"“I'm Only In It For The Love,”“Don't Worry Bout Me Baby,”“Let's Stop Talking About It,”“I've Been Wrong Before” and“I Hurt For You.”

- BMI Two Million Air-Play Award:“Baby I Lied”

- Songwriting and publishing catalog of over 2000 songs

- Charted 14 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Charts

- Released 14 albums

- Two Grammy nominations

- First artist to use over-dub technology on posthumduets with Jim Reeves.

- Duets recorded with George Jones and Billy Ray Cyrus.

- First totally digital album recorded and released from Nashville: Let Me Be The First

- Only country artist with a song written and produced by international pop icon Prince.

- Music City Summit Award for co-producing, directing, and editing the“Rock Me” video.

- Author of the classic Children's book The Loneliest Christmas Tree.

- On-air Host for SiriusXM from 2012 - 2015.

- Syndicated west-coast radio and TV shows on The FOX network from 2015-2017

- Inducted into The International Rockabilly Hall of Fame in 2017

- New Album on Audium Nashville/BFD

-The Art of Dreaming in 2022

The mission of the Josie Music Awards is to honor, recognize, and reward the excellence of extraordinary talent within the realm of up-and-coming music artists and the celebration of legendary music artists of all genres. The Josie Music Awards brings in thousands of attendees from around the globe annually to celebrate music. The Josie Music Awards include performances, award presentations, special guest presenters, special surprise moments, and more during the ceremony. The founders of the Josie Music Awards are the mother-daughter duo Josie Passantino-Boone and Tinamarie Passantino, who host the annual event.

