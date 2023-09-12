The Future Of Energy Rotates Towards The Future

Key West, Florida Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that the future of space travel has taken a monumental leap forward with thePatent Publication for the Apparaand Process for Conversion of Energy. This apparais identified as the groundbreaking Centrifugal Impulse DriveTM, (CID)TM and is a revolutionary technology that promises to enable propulsion without the need for expelling traditional propellants.

Space has become the new frontier that has spawned expansions in the satellite industries such as: Communications, Navigation, Drone, and GPS. To date, there are 4,500 satellites in the skies with a projected increase to 42,000 in the next 10 yrs. All are propelled by fuel ejection. And most have run out of fuel. With an average life span of 12 to 15 yrs., most have become space debris floating in orbit becoming a hazard to future space launches. Currently, there are an estimated 3,300 defunct satellites in orbit.

The CIDTM technology operates on an entirely new principle, harnessing the power of centrifugal force to generate propulsion. By leveraging cutting-edge materials and intricate engineering, the drive creates controlled directional thrust without the need for expelling mass and without violating the laws of thermodynamics.

This innovation is the brainchild of inventor Harry P. Sprain CEO/CTO, of Quantum Dynamics Enterprises, Inc. It not only promises to extend a satellite's mission duration but also opens up avenues for faster travel and enhanced maneuverability in space.

Additionally, the Centrifugal Impulse DriveTM technology was rigorously tested at the Daniel Guggenheim School of Aerospace Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. It has been deemed a remarkable advancement that could reshape space travel as we know it.

This breakthrough technology stands ready to revolutionize the satellite industry and beyond. It is cost efficient, long lasting, and safe for the environment.

“Such a drive uses a form of thrust that does not require any outside force ormomentum exchange to produce linear motion”, says Sprain,“CIDTM is a propulsion system that is intended to replace the current ion drives and hall thrusters that are being used on satellites today to keep them in orbit. The only requirement is sunlight to maintain a charge for the batteries. We are able to take a rotational force and convert it into lateral thrust.”

To learn more about the Centrifugal Impulse Drive TM, how it works, or schedule an interview with Mr. Sprain, please contact: Donna DiGioia, DeJoya Communications, (702) 272-0391 or please visit: .