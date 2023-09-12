Us - Vietnam To Explore Semiconductor Supply Chain Opportunities

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global





/ VIETNAM – TheDepartment of State, on Monday, announced a new partnership with the government of Vietnam to explore opportunities to grow and diversify the global semiconductor ecosystem under the International Technology Security and Innovation (ITSI) Fund, created by the CHIPS Act of 2022.

“This partnership will help create a more resilient, secure, and sustainable global semiconductor value chain, said the office of the spokesperson,“Vietnam shows promise as a partner in ensuring the semiconductor supply chain is diverse and resilient. Products ranging from vehicles to medical devices increasingly rely on semiconductors as the building blocks of today's economy. By building on Vietnam's existing strengths in assembly, testing, and packaging. This collaboration strives to identify new opportunities that attract industry investments and expand the technical workforces in both countries,” said the department press release, on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The partnership is beginning with a review of Vietnam's current semiconductor ecosystem, regulatory framework, and workforce and infrastructure needs. The outcome of this review will inform potential future collaboration on developing this critical sector.

In August 2022, president Biden signed the CHIPS Act of 2022, alaw that appropriated new funding to boost domestic manufacturing and research of semiconductors in the United States.

“ The CHIPS Act of 2022 created the ITSI Fund, which provides theDepartment of State with $500 million ($100 million per year over five years, starting in Fiscal Year 2023) to promote the development and adoption of secure and trustworthy telecommunications networks and ensure semiconductor supply chain security and diversification through new programs and initiatives with our allies and partners.”

TheDepartment of State International Technology Security and Innovation Fund