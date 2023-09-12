Crypto Freedom Alliance Of Texas Launches To Support Clear Digital Asset Regulation For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas is launching today to advocate for clear and consistent regulation of digital assets in the state of Texas. The Association draws from the technical and legal expertise of its founding members, a coalition of leading crypto and blockchain organizations including a16z crypto , Bain Capital Crypto , Blockchain Capital , Coinbase , Ledger , and Paradigm .

Amidst the failures of the federal government to pass sensible legislation regulating digital assets, there is an enormopportunity for Texas to take a proactive stance by embracing pragmatic and forward-thinking crypto regulations. The Alliance will serve as a vital resource to regulators and industry members in Texas, who are eager to learn and use this transformative technology.

“As a resident of Texas, I know this state has a lot to gain from getting crypto policy right. In the face of federal inaction, Texas should move forward and lead by example with sensible crypto policies that protect consumers and investors, and foster innovation,” said Kinjal Shah, Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas Chair and General Partner at Blockchain Capital .

Key Objectives and Policy Priorities of the Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas:



Promoting Clear and Consistent Regulation: The Alliance's primary goal is to facilitate the development of coherent and predictable regulations for digital assets in Texas. By creating a framework that enables innovation while upholding consumer protection, the Alliance aims to create a fertile ground for crypto-related businesses to thrive.

Fostering Collaboration: The Alliance is committed to fostering collaboration between all stakeholders involved in the digital asset space. By facilitating open dialogue and cooperation between regulators, consumers, and industry participants, the Alliance aims to create a robust ecosystem that benefits all parties.

Educating and Advocating: The Alliance recognizes the significance of education in shaping favorable crypto policies. Through educational initiatives targeted at government officials, business leaders, corporations, and nonprofits, the Alliance aims to highlight the benefits that Web3 technologies can bring to the great state of Texas. Supporting Innovation: The Alliance is resolute in its commitment to nurturing blockchain ventures. Through mentorship and educational programs, the association seeks to empower budding entrepreneurs and startups, tcontributing to the growth of a dynamic and thriving crypto landscape.

Following today's launch, the Alliance is excited to grow, gain new members, and become more active in the Texas legislature. Join the Alliance for its launch event in Austin on Tuesday, September 12 at 6:00 p.m.

About Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas:

Crypto Freedom Alliance of Texas is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization advocating for clear and consistent regulation of digital assets in the state of Texas. The Alliance's founding members include crypto and blockchain leaders a16z crypto, Bain Capital Crypto, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase, Ledger, and Paradigm.

