Marine Actuators & Valves Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Marine Actuators & Valves Market by Product , by Component , Valve , by Application , by Material and by End User

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global marine actuators & valves market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in marine trade activities. Marine actuators & valves enable the valve control mechanism that operates the flow through a valve. Marine valves are used in ships to control the liquid flow through ship's piping and machinery system. Marine actuators are valve control system designed to convert different forms of energy into mechanical motion to open or close valve and capable of being operational in a marine vessel. Marine actuators & valves are used in varimarine systems such as safety system, auxiliary system, and navigation system.

Download Sample Pages :

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Marine actuators & valves manufacturers are forced to shut down their manufacturing process due to supply chain disruption caused by the lockdown imposed by government in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Installation & upgradation of marine actuators & valves are hindered due to lockdown imposed by nations globally in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ship builders are facing short term operational issues due to lack of marine actuator & valve supply caused by the transport restrictions imposed by authorities to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Marine tourism & trade is witnessing a standstill due to worldwide travel bans.

Procure the Research Report Now :

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in marine trade, increase in demand for advanced naval vessels, and rise in adoption of low-maintenance actuators & valves are some of the factors that drive the global marine actuators & valves market. However, low energy efficiency of pneumatic actuators hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growth in number of ship manufacturers, rise in demand for command & control systems, and maintenance repair & overhaul (MRO) of existing ship fleet present new pathways in the industry.

The global marine actuators & valves market trends are as follows:

Demand for advanced naval vessels

Naval vessels use vale & actuator extensively to efficiently operate varisystems on-board a navy ship such as weapon release system, navigation system, and hydraulics system. Recently,Navy awarded 982 million USD on 5-year contract to 40 companies for providing advanced systems for its underdevelopment unmanned surface vehicle (USV). Draper Laboratory (a not-for-profit research organization based in Massachusetts, US) is among 40 companies short listed byNavy to develop actuator technology among other advanced technologies. Such R&D for marine actuators & valves for naval vessels is expected to boost the global marine actuators & valves market.

Rise in adoption of low-maintenance actuators & valves

Smooth actuator & valve operation is essential for maintenance of vessel piping system. Actuators and remote-controlled valves have internal diagnostics that enable planned maintenance. Such actuator & valve system require a low level of maintenance and are power efficient. Moreover, reduced maintenance provides cost benefits through reliable & efficient operation as well as reducing downtime. Such actuators & valves with low-maintenance requirement are expected to drive the global marine actuators & valves market.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global marine actuators & valves industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global marine actuators & valves market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global marine actuators & valves market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global marine actuators & valves market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying :

Questions answered in the marine actuators & valves market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the marine actuators & valves market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Marine Actuators & Valves Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : Flowserve Corporation, Rotork Plc., Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Schlumberger Limite, TInternational Ltd., Watts Water Technologies Inc., VK Holding A/S, Burket Fluid Control Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation

By Product : Actuator (Linear, Rotatory), Valve (Quarter Turn, Multi-Turn)

By Component : Actuator (Body, Bonnet, Trim), Valve (Cylinder, Drives, Manifold)

By Application : Fire Fighting System, Portable Water System, Fuel & Propulsion System, Refrigeration System, Liquid Cargo System, Others

By Material : Material, Aluminum, Alloy Based, Others

By End User : Aftermarket, OEM,

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LATAM), The Middle East Africa



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn