Contact Financial Opens New Branch In Al Agamy To Serve More Customers

Contact has over 79 branches across Egypt, covering most governorates and providing financial support to varisegments. The new branch in Al Agamy will enable the company to extend its services to the local community and offer them comprehensive financial solutions. Contact is known as a pioneer in Egypt's financial services sector, offering high-quality services and adapting to its clients' needs. The company also contributes to financial development and sustainable financing solutions.

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said:“At Contact, we are committed to providing innovative financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses throughout Egypt, granting them newfound financial freedom. The recent inauguration of our Al Agamy branch epitomizes our commitment to expanding our services' accessibility to everyone.”

He added:“We firmly believe in the importance of enhancing financial inclusion and stimulating economic growth. Our continually expanding branch network underscores our dedication to serving often-overlooked segments. We remain committed to providing our diverse array of financial services, including consumer financing, leasing, factoring, green financing, insurance, mortgage finance, and more, all aimed at fulfilling our clients' financial needs and supporting their journey to financial growth.”