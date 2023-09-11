(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) TANAKA Establishes Production System in China for Fuel Cell Electrode Catalysts

ntributing to carbon neutrality in China's rapidly growing fuel cell market via a technical assistance agreement with Chengdu Guangming Paite Preci Metal., Ltd. in China



TOKYO, Sep 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which operates an intrial preci metals iness as arepany of TANAKA Preci Metals, announced today that it has signed a technical assistance agreement with Chengdu Guangming Paite Preci Metal., Ltd., an affiliatedpany in China, in the area of fuel cell electrode catalyst manufacturing technologies.





Electrode catalysts for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEFCs)

As part of the agreement, production equipment will be installed at the plant of Ya'an Guangming Paite Preci Metal., Ltd., a subsidiary of Chengdu Guangming Paite Preci Metal, with plans to start full-scale production in the summer of 2024. Thepanies also plan to start production of fuel cell electrode catalysts for the Chinese market by the end of 2025. As a member of TANAKA and with the leading share of the global market for fuel cell electrode catalysts, TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo aims toe this agreement to meet the growing domestic demand for fuel cell electrode catalysts in China.TANAKA's Fuel Cell Electrode CatalystsTANAKA's FC Catalyst Development Center, within its Shonan Plant, is currently developing and manufacturing electrode catalysts for polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEFCs) and polymer electrolyte water electrolysis (PEWE). Thepany sells highly active, highly durable platinum catalysts and platinum alloy catalysts for PEFC cathodes[1], highly-tolerant platinum alloy catalysts and OER catalysts[2] for PEFC anodes[3], and iridium oxide catalysts for PEWE anodes.PEFCs areed in applications such as fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) and residentiale fuel cells (ENE-FARM), with theire expected to expand in the future to also include es, trucks, and othermercial vehicles, forklifts and other material handling vehicles, heavynstruction machines, robots and other intrial machines, and large stationary equipment.pact, lightweight, high-output PEFCs employ a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen to generate power, which will make them important devices for the global environment of the future.One major issue facing the full-scalee of fuel cell batteries is thest of the platinum theye. TANAKA has been researching preci metal catalysts for more than 40 years, resulting in the development of catalysts thate smaller amounts of preci metals while achieving high performance and high durability. By studying new carrier materials and catalyst post-processing methods and producing more active metal species, thepany is currently developing catalysts that are even more suitable fore in fuel cells.Trends in the Global Fuel Cell MarketIn China, government policyntinues to drive the development of hydrogen energy and FCVs as strategic intries. The Chinese government is implementing a range of support measures to promote research and development and the expandede of fuel cell battery technologies. It is also driving the development and adoption of FCVs through subsidies, tax incentives, and other efforts. With other measures, including the development of hydrogen supply infrastructure in cities and along major traffic routes, theuntry's fuel cell market is expected to grow even further going forward.In Europe and the United States as well, governments are promoting zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs)[4]. In the EU, as part of the Fit for 55 package of climate change measures adopted by the European Union in April 2023, a bill was adopted to require new passenger vehicles and smallmercial vehicles to be zero-emission, in principle, from 2035. (Thele of new vehicles equipped with internaltion engines will only be accepted after 2035 if theye synthetic fuels (e-fuels)[5].) In the as well, an executive order was issued in 2021 to require 50% of new carles to be electric by 2030.In Japan, the Ministry of nomy, Trade, and Intry has been meeting with representatives of the hydrogen supply intry, automobile manufacturers, logisticspanies, local governments, and others since September 2022 to diss the expandede of hydrogen in mobility. In an interim summary of dissions in July 2023, it announced that the selection of priority areas for early adoption of trucks and es thate fuel cells to run will be finalized before the end of this year.TANAKA willntinue to fo on research and development while working to achieve stable supplies of fuel cell electrode catalysts, and as the leadingpany in the area of fuel cell electrode catalysts, it aims tontribute toward the expansion of fuel celle and realization of a hydrogen society.[1] Cathodes: Hydrogen-generation electrodes (air poles) where oxygen reduction reactions take place. This assumes that hydrogen-generation electrodes are beinged for water electrolysis (PEWE).[2] OER catalysts: Catalysts that activate oxygen evolution reactions.[3] Anodes: Oxygen-generation electrodes (fuel poles) where hydrogen oxidation reactions take place. This assumes that hydrogen-generation electrodes are beinged for water electrolysis (PEWE).[4] Zero-emission vehicles: Electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) that emit no carbon dioxide or other greenhe gases during operation. In the United States, plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs) are alsonsidered to be ZEVs.[5] E-fuels: Petroleum-alternative fuels produced in a chemical reaction between carbon dioxide 2) and hydrogen (H2).About TANAKA Preci MetalsSince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Preci Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of inesses foed on preci metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of preci metals handled. Over theurse of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold preci metal products for intry but also provided preci metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As preci metals specialists, all Grouppanies in Japan and around the worldllaborate andoperate on manufacturing,les, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group'snsolidatedles for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, was 680 billion yen.