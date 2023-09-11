Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Growing At 8.4% Cagr To Top Usd 12 Billon By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the demand for polymerase chain reaction tests is projected to reach US$ 3.6 billion by the end of 2021, and this figure is expected to soar to US$ 12 billion by the conclusion of the assessment period from 2021 to 2031. The polymerase chain reaction market is on the verge of a threefold expansion, with PCR reagents anticipated to account for 60% of the total revenue.
In the realm of medical diagnostics and biotechnology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology has emerged as an indispensable tool. Its significance has been further accentuated by the recent advancements in healthcare and the need for accurate and rapid testing, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global Polymerase Chain Reaction market has been on a remarkable growth trajectory, riding the wave of these healthcare advancements.
The PCR Revolution
Polymerase Chain Reaction, developed in 1983 by Kary B. Mullis, has revolutionized the way scientists study and diagnose genetic diseases. This technique allows for the amplification of DNA, making it easier to detect even minuscule quantities of genetic material. Over the years, PCR has become a linchpin in molecular biology, genetic research, forensics, and clinical diagnostics.
Key Drivers of Growth COVID-19 Testing: The ongoing pandemic has been the primary catalyst behind the impressive growth of the PCR market. PCR-based tests have been at the forefront of COVID-19 diagnostics, offering high sensitivity and specificity. Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide have relied heavily on PCR tests for mass screening and patient diagnosis. Genomic Research: PCR plays a pivotal role in genomic research, where it is used to study genetic mutations, gene expression, and DNA sequencing. As the field of genomics continues to expand, the demand for PCR technology has surged. Molecular Diagnostics: PCR has found extensive applications in diagnosing varidiseases, including cancer, infectidiseases, and genetic disorders. The accuracy and speed of PCR-based diagnostics have made it an essential tool in clinical laboratories. Technological Advancements: Continuinnovations in PCR technology have resulted in faster, more efficient, and user-friendly instruments. Real-time PCR, digital PCR, and multiplex PCR are some of the advancements that have enhanced the capabilities of PCR. Point-of-Care Testing: The demand for point-of-care PCR testing has grown, particularly for rapid and on-site diagnostics. This has opened new avenues for market growth, catering to the need for quick results in clinical settings.
Competitive Landscape Leading industry players are adopting innovative strategies, including groundbreaking marketing approaches, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their market presence.
In October 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents, and consumables, introduced the Applied Biosystem QuantStudio Absolute Q-Digital PCR System. This marked the debut of a fully integrated digital PCR (dPCR) system designed to deliver highly accurate and consistent results in genetic analysis and research, all within a remarkable 90-minute timeframe.
In March 2021, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced the launch of a real-time reverse transcription (qRT) PCR-based diagnostic kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA. This kit has received the CE-IVD mark in compliance with the European Union In-Vitro Diagnostic Directive 98/79/EC and is readily available for distribution.
Key Segments Covered
By Product
PCR Instruments Standard PCR Systems RT PCR Systems Digital PCR Systems PCR Reagents PCR Consumables By End User
PCR for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries PCR for Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals PCR for Academic and Research Organizations PCR for Other End Users By Regions
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa
The global Polymerase Chain Reaction market has experienced impressive growth, driven by its essential role in healthcare advancements, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. With ongoing technological innovations and expanding applications, PCR technology is set to remain at the forefront of molecular diagnostics and genetic research, offering hope for more effective disease diagnosis and management in the future.
