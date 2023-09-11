Uk Foreign Reiterate Uk's Commitment To 2-State Solution

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and visit Jalazone refugee camp during his visit to the occupied territories and Israel that starts today, according to a press release.

This is Cleverly's first visit to the region as foreign secretary, which also includes a visit to Israel during which he will give a speech at an international security conference on 12 September focusing on the security challenges facing Israel, the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the region, and the importance of advancing the two-state solution. He will stress the UK's support for a viable two-state solution as the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said,“A two-state solution between Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis, Palestinians and the wider region. I'll be making clear that all parties must take steps to advance this cause.”

In his meeting with Shtayyeh, the UK Foreign Secretary will reiterate the UK's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, with Jerusalem as a shared capital, and will urge continued cooperation with Israel to de-escalate tensions and address the cycle of violence, according to the press release.

He will also meet with the commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees and visit UNRWA facilities to see first-hand the importance of international support for Palestinian refugees and learn about the protection concerns of community members.“Escalating violence has placed increased pressure on Palestinians and UNRWA's essential services,” said the press release.

Cleverly will also meet with communities in the West Bank affected by settler violence and announce the UK has increased funding this year to £1.2 million for the West Bank Protection Consortium, an organization run by international humanitarian organizations to provide support to 50,000 Palestinians at risk of forcible transfer.



