Ministry of Education spokesperson Ahmad Masaafah. told The Jordan Times that the ministry started distributing meals to public school students as part of the Productive Kitchens Project in eight directorates on Sunday.

According to Masaafah, approximately 100,000 students in Madaba, southern Shouneh, Tafileh, Bsaira, southern Ghor, Mafraq, Ramtha, and Al Badia Al Shamaliyah Al Sharqiyah school districts will benefit from this project, which is slated to run for a duration of 60 days.

“The number of students benefiting from this initiative exceeds half a million, spanning across 34 education directorates, and including three camps affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA),” Masaafah added.



Masaafah further elaborated that the food distribution programme encompasses students in kindergarten (KG2) as well as elementary school students from the first to the sixth grade in public schools. The meal provided comprises a pastry, a cucumber, and a fruit (either an apple or a banana).

Public school teachers have voiced their wholehearted support for the Ministry of Education's decision to distribute meals to students as part of the project. The teachers reported their“firm belief” that offering daily meals to students can significantly enhance their overall well-being, ease the financial strain on parents, and bridge socio-economic disparities.

Randa Mubaideen, a public school teacher, told The Jordan Times that distributing food to students is a very positive step taken by the ministry.





“Proper nutrition is paramount in ensuring that students can concentrate and actively engage in their lessons,” Mubaideen added.



Mubaideen emphasised the importance of addressing the nutritional needs of students, particularly those in less fortunate areas.“A nutritimeal can make a profound difference in a student's ability to foand learn,” she said.



Kareman Muhsen, another public school teacher, highlighted the programme's role in eliminating differences among students by providing equal and nutritimeals for all.

“By ensuring that every student, regardless of their background or economic circumstances, receives the same meal, this programme significantly reduces disparities and fosters a sense of unity among the student body,” added Muhsen.



