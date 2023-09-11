Radaideh Meets With Us Ambassador Over Climate Progress, Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Environment Muawieh Radaideh on Monday met withAmbassador to Jordan Yael Lempert to discuss environment and climate cooperation. Radaideh outlined Jordan's remarkable progress in environmental protection, as well as domestic and regional environmental and climate challenges.
He also delved into the Climate/Refugee NeInitiative, a project launched by His Majesty King Abdullah during the COP27 climate conference, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
He also highlighted Jordan's efforts in preparing for key global events, notably the upcoming Climate Ambition Summit, as well as the COP28 conference, to be held in the United Arab Emirates later this year.
MENAFN11092023000028011005ID1107049640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.