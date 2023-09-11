Jsmo, Iraq Quality Control Organisation Sign Mou For Scientific Cooperation

The MoU also provides for the development of technical and scientific cooperation and the sharing of expertise and training in terms of specifications, standards and conformity assessment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memo includes taking the necessary measures for mutual recognition of calibration certificates and metrological marks, in addition to cooperation in the field of inter-comparison of tests, laboratory examinations, calibration and dispute resolution.

The two sides will seek to coordinate their stances of the two countries in regional and international issues.

JSMO Director-General Abeer Zuhair said that the signing of the memorandum comes as a continuation of the "great efforts" made by Jordan and Iraq to reach economic integration and boost cooperation.

For his part, Hussein Dawoud, the head of the COSQC, said that matching specifications and mutual recognition of conformity certificates would play an important role in improving the quality of industry in both countries.



