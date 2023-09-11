Price Check! Here's What Sold-And For How Much-At Frieze Seoul 2023

The sales action seemed centered at Frieze, where dealers were more willing to share prices for sold works than at the stateside events. In keeping with recent Price Check reports, the majority of sales were reported from a small number of dealers, many of whom, to no one's surprise, did swift business in the South Korean capital . There were precifew sales in the seven-figure range, perhaps nodding toward the shifting macroeconomics in Asia at large, and in the art world in particular.

Below, we've rounded up a list of reported sales from participating galleries at Frieze Seoul-though we can't stress enough that this is based on the dealers' own reporting, and should be read with that in mind.

Robert Rauschenberg, Off Season (Borealis) (1990). © Robert Rauschenberg Foundation / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York. Courtesy of the Foundation and Gladstone Gallery. Photography by Ron Amstuz.

$1.4 million: A work by Rosemarie Trockel at Sprüth Magers

$1.3 million: A painting by GBaselitz at ThaddaRopac

$1.25 million: A painting by Nicolas Party at Hauser & Wirth

$975,000: Rashid Johnson, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$950,000: Robert Rauschenberg, Off Season (Borealis), (1990) at Gladstone Gallery

$750,000: A painting by Alex Katz at Gladstone Gallery

$550,000: A painting by Stanley Whitney at Lisson Gallery

$550,000: A painting by Mamma Andersson at David Zwirner

$490,000: A work by Park Seo-Bo at White Cub

$450,000: Urs Fischer, at Jason Haam

$420,000 to $455,000: Ha Chong-Hyun, (2022) at Almine Rech

$257,124 to $278,551: Javier Calleja, (2023) at Almine Rech

$250,000: Lee Kun-Yong, (2023) at Pace

$250,000: A painting by Katherine Bernhardt at David Zwirner

$250,000: A painting by Rose Wylie at David Zwirner

$240,000: A painting by Ugo Rondinone at Gladstone Gallery

$200,000: Lee Bul, (2019) at Lehmann Maupin

$200,000: Rirkrit Tiravanija, (2023) at Gladstone Gallery

$190,000: Lee Bul, (2023) at Lehmann Maupin

$175,000: Harmony Korine, (2018) at Hauser & Wirth

$160,000: Jonathan Gardner's at Jason Haam

$160,000: A painting by Qiu Xiaofei from 2014 at Pace

$150,000: A painting from 2023 by Robert Nava at Pace

$150,000: Nicole Eisenman, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$130,000: Catherine Goodman, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$125,000: Angel Otero, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$120,000: Richard Aldrich, (2021–23) at Gladstone Gallery

$100,000: Tammy Nguyen, (2023) at Lehmann Maupin

$112,200: A work by Raqib Shaw at White Cube

$112,200: A painting by Christopher Le Brun at Lisson Gallery

$106,000: Sarah Ball, (2023) at Stephen Friedman Gallery

$99,700: Chantal Joffe, (2023) at Lehmann Maupin

$83,565 to $90,000: Mehdi Ghandyanloo, (2023) at Almine Rech

$80,000: A painting by Kylie Manning at Pace

$80,000: An untitled work by Jungwook Kim at Jason Haam

$75,000: A work by Tunji Adeniyi-Jones at White Cube

$75,000: Allison Katz, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$75,000: Loriel Beltrán, (2021) at Lehmann Maupin

$60,000 to $65,000: Cristina de Miguel,(2023) at Almine Rech

$55,000: Moka Lee, at Jason Haam

$50,000: Tammy Nguyen, (2023) at Lehmann Maupin

$50,000: Soun Hong, (2012) at Lehmann Maupin

$50,000: Multiple paintings by Ugo Rondinone at Gladstone Gallery

$50,000: Multiple paintings by David Salle at Gladstone Gallery

$49,860: Chantal Joffe, (2021) at Lehmann Maupin

$45,000: Loriel Beltán, (2023) at Lehmann Maupin

$43,000: Two paintings by Phillippe Parreno at Gladstone Gallery

$40,711 to $45,000: Jenny Brosinki, at Almine Rech

$38,000: A painting by Matthew Ronay at Jason Haam

$37,400: Chantal Joffe, (2022) at Lehmann Maupin

$29,900: Chatal Joffe, (2021) at Lehmann Maupin

$29,900: Chatal Joffe, (2022) at Lehmann Maupin

$20,000 to $30,000 each: 13 paintings by Sahara Longe at Timothy Taylor

$20,300 to $21,427: Gioele Amaro, at Almine Rech

Installation view, Hauser & Wirth at Frieze Seoul 2023, Stand A19. Photo: Creative Resource.

$3 million: A Donald Judd stack at ThaddaRopac

$575,000: Paul McCarthy, (2006–8) at Hauser & Wirth

$250,000: A work by Dan Flavin at Cardi

$175,000: A work by Joel Shapiro at Pace

$110,000 to $390,000: Multiple sculptures by Ugo Rondinone at Gladstone Gallery

$93,000: A work by Ryan Gander at Lisson Gallery

$81,000: Two neon pieces by Tracey Emin at White Cube

$80,000: Camille Henrot, (2019) at Hauser & Wirth

$60,000: Pipilotti Rist, (2022) at Hauser & Wirth

$7,500: A work by Laure Prouvost at Lisson Gallery

Installation view of Pace Gallery at Frieze Seoul. Courtesy of Pace Gallery.

$800,000: George Condo, (2023) at Hauser & Wirth

$450,000: Charles Gaines, (1987) at Hauser & Wirth

$85,000: A drawing by Matthew Barney at Gladstone Gallery

$48,000: Günther Förg, (1993) at Hauser & Wirth

$40,000: Cathy Josefowitz, (ca. 1974) at Hauser & Wirth

$40,000: Sung Neung Kyung, (1976) at Lehmann Maupin

$20,000: A recent cyanotype print by Kiki Smith at Pace

$15,000: Yooyun Yang, (2020) at Stephen Friedman Gallery