(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SOHM (OTC: SHMN) , a pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numertreatment categories, has appointment a new vice president of quality. The company announced that Wm. Dewey Rushing will be serving as SOHM vice president for quality. Rushing has been serving on the company's advisory board member and that experience combined with his impressive background in management and leadership make him ideally qualified for his new role. A well-known expert in the field of pharmaceutical quality validation and cGMP compliance, Rushing has a resume that includes cell therapy IND readiness, quality systems audits, aseptic processing, cGMP compliance and regulation, along with process validation and transfer. He brings invaluable insights and expertise to his new role and will be integral as the company diversifies its portfolio with new products and expands to new markets.“Wm. Dewey Rushing is a senior compliance remediation and quality professional with more than 30 years of experience in quality assurance and cGMP compliance for FDA-regulated products,” said SOHM president and CEO Baron Night in the press release.“He joined SOHM's advisory board last year and has been providing his expertise on validation and compliance issues. SOHM has appointed him as the vice president of quality, recognizing his exceptional qualifications and experience in pharmaceutical quality validation and cGMP compliance.”
About SOHM Inc.
SOHM is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of“Globalè Prospèro” that aims to build continugrowth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the United States in early 2013, SOHM continues its foon distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. For more information about the company, please visit
