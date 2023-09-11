Greenenergybreaks Ibn To Elevate Visibility Of Milestone 10Th Annual Solar And Storage Symposium

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN
(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications firm and content distributor, has announced its collaboration with
ROTH MKM
for the upcoming
10th Annual Solar and Storage Symposium . The event, being held at The Venetian Expo in conjunction with RE+ 2023, promises an immersive and stimulating environment, fostering impactful conversations and cultivating professional bonds. Serving as a media sponsor, IBN will deploy its array of cutting-edge corporate communications solutions to elevate the symposium's visibility.
“ROTH MKM, as a renowned financial institution, has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the sustainability sectors and the compelling opportunities within the energy transition realm,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN.“With decades of exceptional transaction management, advisory and research services, ROTH MKM has built a remarkable industry network. Leveraging these distinctive strengths, their conferences present substantial advantages for participating companies and investor-attendees. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with the accomplished team at ROTH MKM and contribute to the milestone Tenth Annual Solar and Storage Symposium.”
To view the full press release, visit
About IBN
IBN
consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN11092023000224011066ID1107049616
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.