Greenenergybreaks Ibn To Elevate Visibility Of Milestone 10Th Annual Solar And Storage Symposium

“ROTH MKM, as a renowned financial institution, has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the sustainability sectors and the compelling opportunities within the energy transition realm,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN.“With decades of exceptional transaction management, advisory and research services, ROTH MKM has built a remarkable industry network. Leveraging these distinctive strengths, their conferences present substantial advantages for participating companies and investor-attendees. We are thrilled to collaborate once again with the accomplished team at ROTH MKM and contribute to the milestone Tenth Annual Solar and Storage Symposium.”

About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a foon companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

GreenEnergyStocks

