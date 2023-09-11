Techmediabreaks 5Am Global Releases Full Agenda For Upcoming Breathe! Event

Speakers and other special guests include Tina Quigley, president and CEO of Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance; Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr.; Sophia the Robot; Alex Rozman, SVP and global head of compliance at Polygon; Dan Nuñez Cohen, VP of policy and regulatory affairs at Crypto.com; and Lori Rodriguez, president of women in Techand author of“Hidden Lives of Women in STEM.” The event show floor opens at 8 a.m. both days.“Having Cuba Gooding Jr. and Sophia the Robot at BREATHE! Convention truly elevates the experience for our attendees,” said BREATHE! Convention PR director Brian Edmiston in the press release.“Their unique perspectives and backgrounds merge the worlds of entertainment and technology, offering a fresh lens on the future of work. We believe their presence not only adds star power but also deepens the value and insights our attendees walk away with.”

About 5AM Global

5AM Global

is a strategic marketing and business management firm, committed to accelerating the exponential revenue generation of companies and brands. The team delivers innovative operational solutions and the most effective and impactful growth strategies and execution, including branding, PR and event production. The company is known as the“legend-maker” because it creates a valuable and unique vehicle for clients to gain recognition as their industry's top choice. 5AM Global's dynamic team of passionate and talented professionals combines the most creative and modern approach with best practices for each client to reach extraordinary objectives.

5AM Global brings to its clients relevant, recognized and undeniable values that are complete and synchronized within departments. The company's team consists of marketing executive leaders (with a combined 110 years of big-picture marketing, strategy development and execution) who have the highest degree of cultural and community competency: lifestyle/religious-based, generational, ethnic/origin-based, gender and language.

For more information about the company, please visit

.

