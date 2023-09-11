Pm Meets Ilo Director-General

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met on Monday at his office with Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert Houngbo. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between Qatar and ILO. HE Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Houngbo on assuming his duties. He also affirmed Qatar's commitment to working with ILO based on its approach that supports multilateral action. For his part, the ILO director-general praised Qatar for its commitment to workers' rights and the radical reforms that came into effect in recent years, which made the country a role model in the field of migrant workers' rights. (QNA)
