American Airlines Customers Donate More Than $1 Million To American Red Cross In Support Of Maui Wildfires

American's fohas been to provide critical aid to the island in partnership with the American Red Cross. Through Aug. 31 , AAdvantage members can earn 10 AAdvantage bomiles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum donation of $25. As of Aug. 22, American has distributed more than 12 million AAdvantage miles to customers for their genercontributions, and the Red Cross has received donations totaling more than $1.2 million. The contributions will help the Red Cross assist those affected by the wildfires.

“The outpouring of generosity from our AAdvantage members has been on full display the past few weeks,” said Ron DeFeo, American's Chief Communications and Marketing Officer.“We are grateful to our customers who have contributed and to our partners at the Red Cross for the important work they are doing to assist with relief and recovery efforts on Maui.”

American is proud to be a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program with the Red Cross. Donations through the site help to provide relief and hope during hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and other disasters big and small.

The American Airlines Family Fund is also assisting team members stationed on the island. The Family Fund is supported primarily through donations by American Airlines team members and goes to help colleagues who are facing financial hardship after unexpected life events like a natural disaster.

About American Airlines Group

