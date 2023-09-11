Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report: Advancing Gender Parity

We strive to increase diverse representation at all levels of our workforce. One way we do this is by closely monitoring the demographic makeup of our workforce by age, race, ethnicity and gender. We also provide employees the opportunity to self-identify as a veteran, an individual with a disability and/or a member of the LGBTQ+ community through periodic Self-ID surveys. By gathering this valuable information, we're able to understand our workforce better in order to make meaningful changes that help create a truly inclusive and empowering workplace for all.

We're committed to creating a bright future for women at Edison International. Women make up 32% of our workforce and play critical roles in everything from mitigating wildfires to driving our clean energy strategy. Our female colleagues comprise some of the top talent in our industry and are essential to our success.

In 2016, we set a goal to achieve gender parity in executive roles by 2030. By joining forces with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, we've made tremendprogress. In just six years, the representation of women in executive positions has increased from 26.6% to 37.4%. In December 2021, our Edison International Managing Committee achieved gender parity, which was maintained through 2022. We also continue to conduct a pay equity review every year and led a Women's Roundtable BRG session in 2022 that provided transparency into how our pay structure works. The majority of Board Directors are diverse in terms of gender, race, ethnicity and/or LGBTQ+ self-identification, with eight of 11 diverse in representation and gender parity achieved among independent directors in spring 2022.

In addition to our Women's Roundtable BRG, we have women's groups in our biggest OUs: CS Lean-In Teams, Women in Information Technology and T&D Women's Network. These groups engage, support and help women advance in their respective organizations through lunch and learn events, networking and informal mentoring.

To continue our progress, we're partnering with organizations that promote gender equity, including the Association of Women in Water, Energy and Environment, Catalyst and Fairygodboss. In 2022, we also joined the Workplacediversitynetwork, which has 55% female membership. By working together with these partners, we're striving to hire and retain the best and brightest women and set them up for success.

Note: Race/ethnicity data reported reflects staff working in the U.S., which comprises 98% of Edison International's workforce; gender data reported reflects 100% of Edison International's workforce.

Note: Information on this page includes Edison Energy*.

*Edison Energy is not the same company as Southern California Edison, the utility, and Edison Energy is not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

View the full Edison International 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report.