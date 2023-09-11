Gifting With Impact

Panel:



Simeon Cathey, CEO of TisBest

Laura Hertz, CEO of Gifts for Good

Matt Ostanik, CEO of Grateful Giving Brad MacAfee, CEO of Mission + Cause (moderator)

Meet your speakers:

Simeon Cathey

Simeon Cathey is a technology visionary, entrepreneur and the co-founder of TisBest Philanthropy, a way for people to replace the gifts of stuff with gifts of good.

Laura Hertz

Laura is the CEO and Co-Founder of Gifts for Good- an e-commerce site making thoughtfulness and philanthropy easier for all. Gifts for Good curates and customizes premium business gifts that support charitable causes in 50 states and 72 countries.

Matt Ostanik

Matt is an architect, entrepreneur, creator and builder whose current company, Grateful, helps socially good businesses participate in“Grateful Giving” by donating to their customers' and employees' favorite nonprofits.

Senda note at to share your questions for our panel.