Meta Creates Ai Model To Oppose Openai's Leading System

As reported exclusively by The Wall Street Journal , Meta, the corporation responsible for Facebook and Instagram, has announced its intention to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model that surpasses OpenAI's most advanced counterpart.

According to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal, Meta aspires for its upcoming AI model to have substantially greater capabilities than its recently introduced Llama 2 model.

At this time, sources cited by The Wall Street Journal confirm that Meta's design for this novel system includes it being open-source, allowing other businesses to utilize AI tools for generating sophisticated textual content, analyses, and different outputs.

In preparation for this ambitiendeavor, the company has embarked on the establishment of requisite data centers to support the creation of such a high-caliber system, alongside an augmented acquisition of Nvidia's H100 semiconductor chips, which currently stand as the market's most potent and sought-after chips.

While Llama was trained with a dataset containing 70 billion parameters, OpenAI has yet to formally reveal the number of parameters for its GPT-4 model. Still, estimates place it at around 1.5 trillion.

According to confidential sources, Meta plans to initiate the training process for this extensive language model in early 2024, with an anticipated release the following year.

It is anticipated to follow the imminent release of Google's LLM Gemini.

Notably, Microsoft, a major supporter of OpenAI , has collaborated with Meta to facilitate the availability of Llama 2 on Azure, its cloud computing platform.

However, according to sources, Meta intends to train its upcoming model using its proprietary infrastructure.

This occurs in immense competition between major technology companies and governments to conceptualize, deploy, and manage advanced AI systems.

Notably, the British government recently announced intentions to invest $130 million in acquiring high-powered chips to develop artificial intelligence systems.

Concurrently, in China, new AI legislation has taken effect, and the CEO of Baidu, a prominent Chinese technology company, has announced the release of more than 70 AI models within the country's borders.