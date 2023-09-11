Coinbase Cloud And Kiln Open Eth Staking Path

This integration effectively eliminates the traditional minimum stake requirement of 32 ETH, enabling more individuals to participate in ETH staking while retaining control over their assets.

Historically, ETH staking required a significant investment of 32 ETH, which many cryptocurrency enthusiasts found prohibitive.

However, through the collaborative efforts of Coinbase Cloud and Kiln, a non-custodial solution is now available to users with lesser ETH holdings for staking.

This innovative strategy employs smart contracts to aggregate users' bets, collectively attaining the 32 ETH threshold.

This offers a replacement for liquid staking protocols such as Lido and Rocket.

Immediately, Coinbase Cloud clients and providers of self-custodial wallets can use APIs to enable native staking for users, regardless of their ETH holdings.

Coinbase Wallet is one of the pioneers in instituting this, as it allows its users to participate in ETH staking without imposing minimum requirements, ushering in a new era of accessibility and adaptability in the staking landscape.

Coinbase Cloud's integration with Kiln also enables them to extend this unrestricted ETH staking solution to other wallet services, such as decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Through this integration, Coinbase Cloud aims to promote greater inclusivity and convenience in ETH staking, regardless of the amount of ETH possessed, while maintaining the staking process's transparency and security.