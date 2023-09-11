Tuesday, 12 September 2023 07:16 GMT

'Pref Share Owners Aren't Fin Creditors'


9/11/2023 11:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: The Kolkata bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday ruled that a preference shareholder cannot be classified as a financial creditor till such shares are due for redemption.

MENAFN11092023007365015876ID1107049555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search