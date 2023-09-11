Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Andaman Sea

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Andaman Sea on Tuesday. The quake occurred at 3.39 am at a depth of 93 km today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote,“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea.”An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Manipur's Ukhrul during the evening hours of Monday, as per the NCS data. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 20 km.
