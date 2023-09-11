Unstoppable Domains, The Sandbox, And Smobler Forge A Pioneering Digital Identity And Metaverse Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SINGAPORE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, during the prestigiNOVA event in Singapore, a groundbreaking alliance was forged between Unstoppable Domains (UD), a leading platform for web3 domains and user-owned digital identity, The Sandbox , a decentralized, community-driven metaverse, and Smobler , a metaverse and web3 architect, to redefine the metaverse landscape.
As part of the alliance, The Sandbox, Smobler, and Tuschay Studios will co-launch an exhilarating in-game adventure within The Sandbox-dubbed the Unstoppable Experience. This unparalleled experience encompasses a social hub and dynamic marketplace where users can purchase items, such as swords and shields and other exclusive unlockable wearables for UD domain holders; an interactive educational component which will teach players about web3 domains; an adrenaline-pumping gaming adventure; an exclusive UD Avatar collection, and an array of enticing rewards for UD domain holders.
The Sandbox will integrate comprehensive support for the Unstoppable Experience by including the game within its leaderboards and claim pages.
Additionally, Unstoppable Domains proudly enters The Sandbox's inner circle as a Certified Partner-a trusted agency listed in The Sandbox's directory. This collaboration amplifies UD's capability to assist users in establishing their metaverse presence and transforms The Sandbox into the ultimate destination for the acquisition and development of LAND-a digital piece of real-estate in The Sandbox's metaverse. Within this virtual realm, users can seamlessly obtain LAND, access building templates, and connect with seasoned builders for a personalized experience.
Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, shares his excitement, "We're thrilled to see one of the largest domain name providers-Unstoppable Domains-launch their first experience on The Sandbox, as well as integrate the possibility for their domain holders to establish their presence into the Metaverse, in partnership with Smobler, a certified metaverse builder agency and studio. It's a step towards the future where users have greater control and ownership over their digital presence."
The highly anticipated Unstoppable Experience is slated to launch in December 2023. This upcoming metaverse experience promises an adrenaline-pumping adventure where the ground beneath your virtual feet is anything but ordinary.
Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains, emphasizes the significance of this venture, "In the ever-evolving spatial computing metaverse, we believe in equipping our users with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive. Our mission at Unstoppable Domains is to empower users to take control of their online presence in web3. This partnership with The Sandbox and Smobler represents a significant stride toward that vision. We're excited to introduce our customers to the metaverse and provide them with the tools and knowledge needed to acquire LAND and build immersive experiences."
Looking ahead to Q1 2024, The Sandbox will seamlessly integrate UD domains into the metaverse experience. Domains will become accessible within user profiles, will unlock direct access to in-app LAND and experiences, and also serve as user-friendly usernames on leaderboards, enabling effortless on-chain asset transfers between users.
Loretta Chen, CEO and Co-Founder of Smobler, encapsulates the essence of this partnership, "At Smobler, we are dedicated to creating memorable metaverse experiences. Partnering with The Sandbox and Unstoppable Domains allowsto extend our reach and offer users an exciting new adventure through the experience. Together, we are ushering in a new era of interconnected, web3-powered metaverse interactions."
This historic partnership underscores the unwavering commitment of Unstoppable Domains, The Sandbox, and Smobler to revolutionize the metaverse. By empowering users with greater control, fostering creativity, and enhancing interconnectedness, this alliance promises to transcend the boundaries of digital experiences and redefine the future of web3.
About Unstoppable Domains
Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is building a platform for user-owned digital identity. Unstoppable Domains offers web3 domains minted on the blockchain that give people full ownership and control of their digital identity, with no renewal fees. With Unstoppable Domains, people can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with a human-readable name and log into and transact with hundreds of apps, wallets, exchanges and marketplaces. The company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.
About Smobler
Smobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production and education. Smobler has created a suite of world's first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mahindra, DBS, Starhub and creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, HERSTORY - an education outreach program for young women, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating proprietary IPs such as NOVA, 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more information, please visit and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Gianna Bui
Smobler
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
MENAFN11092023003118003196ID1107049522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.