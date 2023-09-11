Psi Tv Network Launches Innovative Online Tool, The Reachology(Tm) Score

Tampa, Florida Sep 11, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

PSI TV Network, a pioneering force in digital broadcast platforms, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking online tool, The REACHology(TM) Score, that measures the influential reach of brands and individuals in the digital sphere.

The brainchild of PSI TV host, Trudy Beerman, the REACHology(TM) Score was born out of a realization that guests appearing on PSI TV were keen to broaden their audience and enhance their digital footprint. In response to this, Beerman, herself a doctoral candidate at Liberty University, made the study of influential reach a key component of her doctoral thesis.

“Lots of peer-reviewed studies exist on influence, and those studies are quickly becoming irrelevant with the wave of Influencers impacting public perception of brands, sales, and even politics. There are new metrics to be considered with the digital experience, and the REACHology(TM) Score considers these elements,” says Beerman.

Leveraging her journalistic expertise and rigoracademic research, Beerman developed the REACHology(TM) Score, an innovative system that assesses credentials, experience, publications, following, and digital footprint. The tool provides a base score that serves as a benchmark to chart the growth of a brand's digital influence accurately.

Given the increasing importance of online presence, this tool is a vital resource for organizations and individuals, providing them with an accurate and reliable way to gauge and enhance their digital impact.

The launch of the REACHology(TM) Score is the latest initiative by PSI TV Network in its commitment to push the boundaries of digital broadcasting and provide innovative resources that empower brands and individuals to maximize their reach in the digital landscape.

For more information on the REACHology(TM) Score and how it can redefine your digital footprint, visit .

About PSI TV Network: PSI TV Network, presented by Profitable Stewardship Inc., is a pioneering digital broadcast platform. With a foon innovation and empowerment, PSI TV Network is committed to providing quality programming and resources that enable brands and individuals to reach their full potential in the digital age.

Press Contact: Trudy Beerman