Adnoc L&S To Enter Iraqi Market

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc (ADNOC L&S) , has taken delivery of eight self-propelled jack-up barges (JUBs) through its subsidiary Zakher Marine International (ZMI) Holdings .

In a statement to the markets on Monday, it said that one of the barges will serve the Iraqi market, "marking ADNOC L&S' entry into a new market and supporting the company's regional expansion."

It says these multi-functional JUBs are designed to provide a range of well services, such as operations, maintenance and accommodation at offshore fields.

ADNOC L&S was established in 2016 through the integration of several ADNOC entities operating in integrated logistics, shipping and marine services. It's shares were listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange this year. ADNOC, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company , is the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

(Source: ADNOC L&S)